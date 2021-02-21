Masontown
Martha J. Cole Haberer, of Masontown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, William S. Haberer; children Sharon (Ray) Kirchner, Charles (Georgetta) Haberer and Rose (Jim) Todak; sisters Lucille Miller and Charlotte Walton; also survived by her grandchildren.
All services are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
