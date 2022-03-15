Point Marion
Martha Jane Christopher Dresman, 92, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Martha was born October 16, 1929, in Lake Lynn, daughter of the late Homer Christopher and Kathryn "Kit" Lyons Christopher. She grew up loving dance, skating at the local rink, playing piano, watching NASCAR races, and was retired from the Houze Glass Factory of Point Marion, having worked there for over 25 years.
Martha loved animals and cared for all four dogs: Duchess, Sissy, Polo, and Sydney throughout her lifetime.
She was known lovingly by her grandchildren as Nana, and by her great-grandchildren as Super Nana.
Martha is survived by her three children, Fran and Jan both of Point Marion, and JF of New Geneva; five grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Christine and husband Edward, Elizabeth and TJ; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Grant, Alana, and Vivian; and one very dear friend, Kenneth, also known as Uncle Kenny; and close friends, Nadine and Edwin.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, 15 N Main Street, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, when services will be held in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Rich Schminsky of the Point Marion Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.