Herbert
Martha Jean Baron, 87, of Herbert, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in her home, with her loving sons at her side.
She was born April 22, 1935 in Herbert, a daughter of the late William and Matilda Rosneck Winge.
She was a former member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Martha graduated from Redstone High School and was also a graduate of California State College, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education.
She was a social studies teacher at Redstone Township High School and then became guidance counselor at Brownsville Area High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Baron; sister, Patricia Marucci.
Martha is survived by her two sons, Edward Jeffrey Baron, and John Edward Baron and wife Tracy; her two stepgrandchildren, Erica and Kaleb; her brother, William; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, when a prayer service will be held, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
