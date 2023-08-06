Martha Jean Eberts Sheppard, 64, of Star Junction, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg.
She was born February 6, 1959, in Uniontown, a daughter of Charles Milton Eberts, Sr. and Helen Norma Jean Nutt Eberts.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Kevin "Shep" Sheppard; siblings, Charles Eberts Jr., Mark Allen Eberts and Joyce Ann Carlson.
Martha is survived by her father; children, Charles Daniel Sheppard and wife, Donna of Star Junction, Malissa Jean Williams and husband Erik of Monongahela.
Martha's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 6, in the BLAIR- LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 7. Interment will take place at Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
