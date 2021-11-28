Grindstone
Martha Jean Lint Wingrove, 75, of Grindstone passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Smock a daughter of the late Oliver Beal and Helen Elizabeth Cook Lint.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Wingrove, Sr.; granddaughter, Autumn Wingrove; grandson, Derek Endsley; great- grandson, Jimmy Rhoderick; sisters, Sonia Pindrock, Mary Mickey, Dorothea Brazell, Wanda Rockwell.
Martha is survived by her children, Sonia Jean Rusinack of Hopwood, Robert Wingrove, Jr. and his wife Annette of Dunbar, Deidre Shutz and her husband Thomas of Merritstown, David Wingrove of Grindstone; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Oliver Daniel Lint, Sr. and his wife Patricia of New Salem, Ada Viola Tucker of West Virginia, Lela Piper of New Salem.
In honoring Martha's wishes, her funeral services were private.
The Kish-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., Republic, Pa has been entrusted with Martha's professional funeral services.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
