Prospect
On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Martha M. Tretinik, 98, of Prospect, went peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, Jesus and all of her loved ones who preceded her: parents Frank and Mary Ziots; siblings Agnes, Anna, Catherine and Julia; husband Stephen, son Steven and grandson David.
She is survived by her brother, Edward Ziots (Dorothy) of Atlanta, Mich.; daughter-in-law Delilah Tretinik of Howell, Mich.; and daughters Elaine "Pixie" Boyd (James) of Uniontown, Janet Sirilla of Columbus, Ohio, Maryann Butler (Christopher) of Centerville, Mass., and Renee Kline (Tim) of Hilliards; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Martha was a long-time, compassionate caregiver to her husband. Following his passing she was able to enjoy substantial travel with family. She also took joy from employment for many years at the Ben Franklin store in Republic. Family and her Catholic faith were the cornerstones of her life. In earlier years, Martha was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Republic.
Due to current COVID conditions, services and burial will be restricted to family. She will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any memorial contributions be made to her recent parish, St. Faustina (formerly St. Christopher at the Lake), 342 Normal Avenue, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or a charity of one's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.