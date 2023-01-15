Martha Ruth Hower Batis

Masontown
On Wednesday January 11, 2023, Martha (Mom, Granny, Marty) Ruth Hower Batis embraced her Lord's arms filled with tremendous love and joy. She was reunited again with her late son and daughter, Joseph Batis Jr., and Barbra Batis Chellini McClemore. She was also united with her late mother, Elenor Hower; father, Joseph Hower; and siblings, Raymond, Elmer, Elenore and Anna.
Through 92 years of experiencing the joys and trials of life, she relied on her faith to take on each day. During any hardship life brought, she would advise to "pray and take one day at a time". She kept her bible by her bed starting every day with a prayer; "Lord thank you for the day and please bless and watch over my family".
Martha was intelligent, caring, hardworking and dedicated to follow Gods will for her life. All 4 foot 11 inches of her raised 10 children (seven boys, three girls) on her own. She had tremendous respect and appreciation for the gift of her family. She would cook for the entire family on Sunday's expecting everyone to come together after church. She did not hesitate to take into her home extended family members and a friend of her kids, who needed help and a place to live. She created lifelong friendships with neighbors and the people she worked for before she retired at 75 years of age.
She worked as a teacher's aid, in wedding food services, at election polls, housekeeping at a local furniture store and cleaning and ironing in the homes of many families. She was the founder of the Masontown Little Nights Baseball Field working tirelessly giving local kids who did not have an opportunity to play baseball a place to play in front of their family.
Martha also loved watching her hummingbirds, reading and watching sports on TV when she wasn't cooking, working, or focused on helping others. There are so many examples of her tough, selfless love throughout her life the family could share. However, we will share just one great example: Her widowed mother-in-law, who lived next door, was ill, could not cook, and her lawn was high and needed cut for the July Fourth holiday. Martha, who was pregnant in her eighth month with her second child at the time, made her mother-in-law a dish of food and cleaned her home. Later that afternoon, after doing laundry, cooking dinner, and performing various choirs for her own family, she started mowing her mother-in-law's lawn and began experiencing birthing pains. The next-door neighbor, who was sweeping the back porch, yelled across the hedges to Martha that she noticed her wincing and that she better get to the hospital. Martha yelled back; "As soon as I finish the lawn, I will go have my baby".
Martha "Mom" Batis leaves a legacy of love and faith to cherish and carry forward in her remaining children: Martha (Jerry) Chellini, Stanley (Nancy) Batis, David (Debbie) Batis, Maryann (Tony) Galie, Mark (Brenda) Batis, Matthew (Amy) Batis, Daniel Batis, and Terry Batis. Martha "Granny" Batis also leaves a legacy of love and faith to cherish and carry forward with 18 grandchildren: Chrissy, JW, Tony, Melissa, Ashley, Stush, Mandy, Mikee, Markee, Maddie, Jessica, David, Johnathan, Beau, Ashton, Matthew, Noah, and Mia. She also leaves her memory to 29 great-grandchildren.
Although all her children loved, cherished, and pitched in to help during different periods of her life, the entire family gives special love and appreciation to her son, Daniel Batis, who lived at home with her and took constant, great, unwavering care of her in her later years.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, in Saint Francis of Assisi, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.