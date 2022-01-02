Millsboro
Martha Ruthann Brumley Hartsock, 59, of Millsboro, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born November 28, 1962, a daughter to the late Clifford Brumley. She grew up in Brownsville and California.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Hartsock and fiance Jason Pifer of Carnegie, and Amy Richards and husband Josh of Millsboro; grandchildren, William, Owen and Nolan Richards, who is due in April of 2022; nephew, Theodore Gillis of Carnegie; brother-in-law, Arthur "Joe" Hartsock and wife Donna Gillis; also survived by her lifelong best friend and cousin, Nikki and Mark Brumley of Blainesburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hartsock; mother, Shirley Hartsock; nephew, Joseph Hartsock; as well as several other family members.
Martha was a huge lover of all Pittsburgh sports and enjoyed being with her family and loved ones. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved them with everything she had.
Per her request, services will be private and under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
