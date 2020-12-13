Uniontown
Martha Sue Cassidy, 69, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born September 1, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Clara Cecelia O'Rourke Cassidy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of JOHN S MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, and will be announced at a later date.
