Uniontown
Martha Sue "Susie" Cassidy, 69, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, passed away December 11, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital. She was a resident of Mt. Macrina Manor for several years.
The family will hold a meet and greet in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
