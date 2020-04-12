Perryopolis,
Perry Township
Martha T. Thomas Smith, 71, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills. Born January 14, 1949, in Oak Hill, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Garnet Merritt Thomas.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 33 years, Mrs. Smith was a member of Perryopolis First Christian Church, where she was involved in the church Adopt a Family and volunteered at the Christian Church Thrift Store, was a homemaker most of her life taking care of her family, and also worked as a medical receptionist.
Martha was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at their various events.
She is survived by a son, Sherman Ray Smith III and fiance Shelly Shuler of Canfield, Ohio; two daughters and sons-in-law, Merritt and Paul Stefancik of Dawson, Sarah and Damon Haskin of Belle Vernon; eight grandchildren, David Smith, Ava Smith, Makenna Stefancik, Maddie Stefancik, Leah Carocci, Zadyn Smith, Ricklynn Hardwig, Abaiden Smith; brother and sister-in-law John and Betty James of Oak Hill, W.Va.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie and Don Borowski of Massachusetts, and Jennifer and Rob Roberts of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Ray Smith Jr. July 13, 2018.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandate, visitation and funeral services will be private for the family, with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Martha T. Smith to the Perryopolis First Christian Church, P.O. Box 297, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
Please extend sympathies and condolences to the family and view the funeral services at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
