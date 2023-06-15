Martin Andrew Kubincanek

Daisytown
Martin Andrew "Mert" Kubincanek, 81, of Daisytown, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 26, 2023.
He was born Thursday, July 10, 1941, in Brownsville, a son of the late Martin and Susan Gargus Kubincanek.
Mert was a member of the Daisytown A/C Club, the Daisytown Hungarian Club, the West Brownsville and Centerville American Legions, and the California Hill Gun Club.
He enjoyed golfing and breakfasts with his friend Kenny Rhodes, and also spending time with his granddaughter, Hayley.
In addition to his parents, Martin was preceded in death by a son, Marty Kubincanek (January 2011).
Left to cherish his memory are his son & daughter-in-law, Larry and Lori Kubincanek of Fredericktown; daughter-in-law, Deborah Kubincanek of Menifee, Calif,; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Linda Kubincanek, and John and Celia Kubincanek all of North Ridgeville, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Andrew Kubincanek, Hayley Kubincanek, and Sabrina Davis, and three great-grandchildren, Bodhi, Charlie Jean, and Dakota.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, for a memorial visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and a memorial funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Amory Merriman, officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.