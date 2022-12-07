Republic
Martin Anthony Cosimatto, 97, of Republic, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.
A visitation and blessing service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
A complete obituary will be published tomorrow.
Martin’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at www.kish-fabry.com.
