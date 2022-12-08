Republic
Martin "Marty" Cosimatto, 97, a life-long resident of Republic, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, in his home.
He was a veteran of World War II and served his country in the U.S. Army European Theatre as an auto mechanic in Battery B, 630th Field Artillery Battalion in Italy, France, and Germany.
Afterward, he returned to Republic, built a house in 1950 one street over from where he grew up, married, and worked in various coal mines including Vesta #5 as a miner and at Homestead Steel Works as a welder.
Marty was born March 19, 1925, to Michael and Vincenza Cosimato, who were originally from southern Italy (Avellino).
He was preceded in death by both his wives, sisters Barbara and Edna Meglis; five brothers, Ralph (in infancy), Tony, Ralph, Joseph (in infancy), Joseph (Billie); and one sister, Mary.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Patrick) Batt of Alexandria, Va.; stepdaughter, Nikki Meglis of Republic; brother, James (Linda) Cosmot of Alamo, Calif.; various nieces and nephews; and his cat, Houdini.
He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a great admirer of cats, at one point owning six at the same time.
The rest of the family is especially grateful to Nikki for being his caregiver and to W.V.U. Hospice. The family gratefully acknowledges Melissa and McKenna with W.V.U. Hospice for going above and beyond with their care.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, December 10, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military rights and honors by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.