Martin Franks Reagan

Martin "Marty" Franks Reagan, 93, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, in McCandless Township.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday May 29th, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Tuesday May 30th, with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to South Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
South Union Township Volunteer Fire Department will pay their respects at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
