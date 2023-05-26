Uniontown
Martin "Marty" Franks Reagan, 93, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, in McCandless Township.
He was born January 17, 1930, and spent the majority of his life in Uniontown.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Franks Reagan; and his spouse, Sharlene E. Starke Reagan.
He was a graduate of South Union High School, Class of 1948, and a retiree from Westinghouse, Nuclear Division, in Forest Hills.
Marty was quick to remind others that he had been retired from Westinghouse longer than he had worked there!
Marty served his country and local community as a Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Korean War, was a dedicated South Union Township Fireman, trustee and held the offices of both Vice President and President, was a Democratic Precinct Committee Person and South Union Township Auditor, among many other community services too numerous to mention.
He was an avid tomato gardener and was even able to plant his garden this year. Marty also adored his dachshunds. He made friends wherever he went and lived life to the fullest.
In April of 2020 he made the difficult decision to leave his beloved Uniontown and move to McCandless Township, with his wife, Sharlene, to be cared for by family. He rarely missed a Wednesday phone call to all his wonderful friends he left behind. Even in his final days he could put a smile on anyone's face, including the nurses and doctors who cared for him, with his quick wit, humming jingles, singing and his dancing feet.
Marty is survived by his brother, Harry "Herkie" Reagan (Barbara); former spouse, Beverly Beal; and children, Debbie Berry, Marty Reagan, Jr. and Jill Humbert; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a beloved stepfather to Steve Ramey (Sue) and Ray Ramey (Kelly); and grandfather to Brittany (Levi) Tonet, Isabelle Ramey and Justin Ramey. He was a devoted "dog father" to his dachshund, Rusty. Marty was loved by all who were lucky to know him, and he will be deeply missed.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday May 29th, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Tuesday May 30th, with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to South Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
South Union Township Volunteer Fire Department will pay their respects at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
