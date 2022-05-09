Martin Hospodavis

Hopwood
Martin "Marty" "Gee mutt lee" Hospodavis, 77, of Hopwood, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Marty was born January 6, 1945, in Woodside, Fayette County, a son of the late John Hospodavis and Effie Latination Hospodavis.
Marty was raised in the little village of Woodside, where he lived on a farm with his parents and two brothers.
He was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1968 stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After leaving the military, he became an officer with the Washington, DC police force until he came back to Hopwood to start his family and business, Hospodavis Painting and Decorating. He was well known in the community for the high quality of work and service he provided.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Early Hospodavis; brother, Stephen Hospodavis and sister-in-law Theresa Hospodavis.
He is survived by his brother, John Hospodavis Jr. (Theresa) of Masontown; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Hospodavis; two sons, Ronald (Laura) Hospodavis of Smock, and Jeffery (Natalie) Hospodavis of Uniontown. He was known as "Pap Pap" to Ron and Laura's sons, Evan, Daniel and Kyle Hospodavis. His best canine buddy, Brutus, has been by his side keeping him company and as someone to "talk" to these past couple years.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, May 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Pete Malik officiating. Interment will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.
