Hopwood
Martin “Marty” “Gee mutt lee” Hospodavis, 77, of Hopwood, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, May 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Pete Malik officiating. Interment will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Smithfield.
