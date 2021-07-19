Footedale
Martin Magerko Jr., 86, of Footedale, died Friday, July 16, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born June 18, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of Martin Sr. and Cora M. Elliott Magerko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Woods; a grandson, Paul "PJ" Magerko Jr.; and brothers-in-law Jasper Hager and Harry Marks.
Martin was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Footedale and belong to numerous organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria J. Hager Magerko; children Martin J. Magerko and wife Jayne of Farham, Va., Robert Magerko and wife Norma of Wexford, Bruce Magerko and wife Angela of Uniontown, Paul Magerko and wife Brenda of New Jersey, Kathryn Jurosco and husband Robert of Footedale, and John Magerko and wife Lisa of Footedale; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a brother, G. Bernard Magerko and friend Jeanne Songer of Smock; sisters-in-law Lily Marks of Isabella, Josephine Hager of Dearth.
Martin's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
VALET PARKING WILL BE PROVIDED DURING VISITATION HOURS.
