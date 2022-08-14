Confluence
Martin Scott Hilliard, 41, of Confluence, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in his home. He was born November 1, 1980, in Somerset, a son of Gerald Martin and Rebecca Carol Frazee Hilliard.
His parents and a sister, Denise Schroyer, preceded him in death.
He is survived by two children, Sydney and Jordan; brothers, Douglas Hilliard (Margie) of Markleysburg, Mark Hilliard (Melody) of Oakland, Md., and John Schroyer (Heather) of Union City; sisters, Karen Harris (Dave) of Masury, Ohio, and Sherry Cornelius (Don) of Waterford; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a memorial service, with Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating, Thursday, August 18, in the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.