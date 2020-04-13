Perryopolis
Martina Dacules Clingenpeel, age 64, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1956 in Cebu, Philippines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two loving sons: Ernesto Q. Dacules of Perryopolis, PA, and Alexander L. Clingenpeel of Fort Worth, TX.
Martina was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a retied baker and cook. Martina always saw the good in everyone, her outlook on life was always positive. Due to her good hearty hand, she will never be forgotten. Martina will be loved always by all who ever knew her.
She is survived by her husband John B. Clingenpeel of Las Vegas, NV; son John B. Clingenpeel, Jr and his wife Edith D. of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Lucena Romanos of Cebu, Philippines; and nine grandchildren she held dear to her heart.
Visitation and graveside service will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 public gathering restrictions with Father Efren Ambre of St John the Baptist R. C. Church in Perryopolis as Celebrant. Interment will be in St John The Baptist Church Cemetery, Perryopolis, PA.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME of Perryopolis, PA has been entrusted with Martina’s professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.