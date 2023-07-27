Masontown
Marvin Duane Truley, 60, of Fort Mason Village, Masontown, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on March 27, 1963, the son of the late Kenneth Duane, and Christine Betty Lewis Truley, who survives him of Uniontown.
He was a graduate of German Township High School, class of 1981. Marvelous Marvin played football, softball and wrestled.
He was a self-employed landscaper.
Marvin was predeceased by his father, Kenneth; and sisters, Kimberley Deloris Truley and Montgomery Truley.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Darlene Baer of Masontown; daughter, Jeanine R. Truley of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and sons, Kelley Duane Truley and Chastity of Masontown, and Brian H. Baer and girlfriend, Deb Bowlen of Martin; grandchildren, Makenzee Bennett and Kelley Marie Truley; great-granddaughter, Alayna Vanverth; sisters, Rose Ann Truley of Ronco, Christine Tina Betty Daly of Atlanta, Ga. and Tracey Racquel Truley of Uniontown; brother, Mark Anthony of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and special friends, Mark Fenton, "Roy Dog" Johnson and Bennette "Porky" Bradley.
Family and friends will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Arron Douthitt officiating. Private interment.
