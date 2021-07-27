Connellsville
Marvin Edward Griffin, 80, of Connellsville, transitioned to be with his Lord Monday, July 19, 2021, in Transitions Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility, Washington. He was born April 20, 1941, to the late Florence Keith Griffin and John Edward Griffin.
He graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1959.
Marvin joined the Air Force in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1963.
In 1965, he became a New York City Transit police officer and retired in 1985 after 20 years of service. He later became a business partner in Excellent Coach Transportation Company in New York City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Raymond "Butch" Griffin.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Taylor-Griffin; three children, Van, Terence and Madinah Griffin; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jerome Fant, J. David Griffin and Donna Griffin; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Homegoing services will be held Tuesday, July 27, in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 51 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Viewing from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the hour of service. Interment immediately following the service at Scottsdale Cemetery, followed by repast at American Legion Post 762, 209 Ridge Boulevard, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. Social distancing nose and mouth protection is recommended for attending visitation and service.
