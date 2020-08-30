Brownsville
Mary A. Sweeney Trush, 90, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her son, John's home in Lower Burrell, where she had been residing. She was born March 21, 1930, in Lilley, a daughter of the late Mary Duda and William Sweeney.
Mary was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, West Brownsville. She loved her trips to the casino, watching game shows and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Trush; grandson Blake McPherson; her siblings, Ed Sweeney, John Sweeney and Alice Hutchinson.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John Trush (Marlena and her daughter, Charlee); daughter Lisa McPherson; grandchildren Erin Torrey and husband Todd, Holly Kara and husband Brian, Nicholas Trush, and Zachary McPherson; great-grandchildren Ethan and Mason Torrey, Grayson Kara.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, with Fr. John Parker officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
