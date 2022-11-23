Uniontown
Mary Adelle Cappalonga Pace, of Uniontown, went home to meet the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 70.
Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Lamont; her daughter, Cassie and husband, Aaron and her grandson, Justin Franks “Bubs” of Canonsburg; one sister, Marjorie Impiccini of Pampa, Texas; and a brother, David and wife, Phyllis Cappalonga, of Sebring, Fla.; Numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Marjorie Cappalogna; and in-laws, McKinley and Viola Pace.
Mary was a faithful, loving servant of the Lord at Bible Baptist Church for 43 years. She lived and worked with the choir, many music groups, the Christian school and pre-school ministry. She carefully planned many banquets as the church kitchen coordinator and was loved by all who got to meet and know her. To the joy, light and sunshine of her life Bubs - we will always spell love, TIME.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Further visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church, One Evergreen Terrace, Uniontown. Service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Church. Interment will follow after the service.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
