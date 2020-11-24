Mary Agnes Salyers Sinclair

Perryopolis
Mary Agnes "Aggie" Salyers Sinclair, 95, of Perryopolis, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Robert and Lenora Salyers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sinclair; siblings Helen Manzola, Robert Salyers II and Margaret Dean; and son-in-law Brian Cope.
Aggie is survived by her sister, Virginia "Jean" Bubnash; daughters Lenora Palonder and husband Robert, and Marybeth Cope; stepchildren Robert Sinclair and wife Sue, and Rebecca Ann Sinclair; grandchildren Heather Palonder and husband Steve Green, Owen Palonder and wife Carrie, Joshua Cope and wife Jaclyn, Michael Cope and wife Lauren, David Hall, and Emily Hall Davis; and beloved great-grandchildren Forrest Green, Sawyer, Emily and Sarah Jane Palonder, Brian Cope, Lenora Cope, and Bailey and Brandon Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, private family funeral services were held Monday followed by entombment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis.
Memorial donations in memory of Mary Sinclair can be made to the Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
Condolences to the family are accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
