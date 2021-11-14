Newell
Mary Alice Downer, 75, of Newell, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Jefferson Regional medical Center.
She was born August 7, 1946 in Stowe Township, daughter of Joseph Ketter, Sr. and Mary Padula Ketter.
She was a member of Newell United Methodist Church and retired from the Newell Post Office.
She is survived by two sons, Carl Downer and wife Rachel of Pittsburgh, and Scott Downer of Cannonsburg; three brothers, John Ketter, William Ketter and Al Ketter; two sisters, Diane Whelan and Gert Marlowe; grandson, Jason Mirabella and wife Karrie, grandson, Jared Mirabella, grandson, Scott Downer, Jr., granddaughter, Jessica Downer, granddaughter, Maria Downer, grandson, Lukas Downer, granddaughter, Ella Downer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Carl "Skip" Downer; daughter, Lisa Downer Mirabella; and brother, Joe Ketter.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
Memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday evening in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation @ www.komen.org
