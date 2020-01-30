Mary Alice Drobny

Smithfield
Mary Alice Braya Drobny, 92, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1927, in Oliver #3.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, John Braya and Katherine Klamerus Braya; four brothers, Joe, John, Steve and Frank; two sisters, Nellie and Blanche; and her loving husband, Rudolph Drobny.
Surviving are her four nephews, Joe Braya and Jinine, Stephen Braya and wife Terri, Frank Balawender and wife Karen, and Ed Balawender; niece Joanne Sassano and husband Nick; great-nephew and great-nieces, Sean, Stephanie, Katherine, Rebecca, Jennifer and Gina; and very close friend Ethel Firestone.
Mary was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
