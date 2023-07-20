Mary Alice Kubitza - Mom, Mary, Mecky, Grandma, Grandma Gigi - only made it to 102 when she went home to be with her Lord Monday, July 17, 2023, joining her parents, John and Maryanna Findysz Berisko. Also welcoming her and making the family circle complete were three brothers and six sisters, all of whom preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Darlene. She entered into rest in the Lafayette Manor Personal Care Home in Uniontown.
For over a century she loved and blessed her family and friends, employers and co-workers with her "we got this" outlook on life that was honed by raising her four children, Bob (Linda) Blystone of Dunbar, the late Darlene (Al) Schwenk of Brookpark, Ohio, Beverly (Tom) Dunn of Niles, Ohio, and Charlotte (Wayne) Smith of Fayette City, on her own after a series of tragic events that would stop many, but not Mary. With a strength and fortitude rarely seen, she guided her children on a faith-filled path to success. Now, a strong family of 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren, along with a brood of nieces and nephews hold in their hearts the memories and lessons learned from this family Matriarch.
Mary's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the hour of her funeral service, Thursday, July 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
