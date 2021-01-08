Masontown
Mary Alice Martinko, 84, of Masontown, passed away January 5, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, the hour of service, Friday, January 8, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
