Masontown
Mary Alice Martinko, 84, of Masontown, passed away January 5, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Hoover Works May 2, 1936, a daughter of the late Brack and Anna Shultz Burnsworth.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. Martinko Sr; sisters, Betty Poole and Louise Bogol; brothers, Phil Burnsworth, Emerson Burnsworth and Gene Burnsworth.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sarah (Michael) D'Ovidio, John Martinko, Mary Ann (Kenny) Schmidt, Kathy (Adam) Hull, Paul Martinko Jr. and Cheryl Martinko; grandchildren, Michelle Minerd, Tanya Hull, Anthony D'Ovidio, Vincent D'Ovidio, Joseph Schmidt, Kenny Schmidt and Jeremy Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Theodore Minerd III and Nathan Minerd; brothers and sisters, Brack (Connie) Burnsworth, Abe (Bonny) Burnsworth, Alfred (Treva) Burnsworth, Beatrice (Dale) Mitchell and Connie (Jake) Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, the hour of service, Friday, January 8, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
