Mary Alyce Angelene Menefee

Mary Alyce Angelene "Sissy" Menefee, 88, passed peacefully away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born June 2, 1932, to the late Major and Elvira Moore Menefee in Red Jacket, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, Mary Alyce was predeceased by siblings Martha Menefield, Elizabeth Starling, Joseph Menefield, Essix Bo Diddly Menefield and Paul Menefield.
Mary Alyce attended Liberty High School in Williamson, W.Va., and always returned for her class reunions and stayed connected to her classmates and friends. She retired from Uniontown Hospital as a C.T., nurse's aide in the intensive care unit.
In 1957, Mary Alyce moved to Pennsylvania, where she resided first in Pittsburgh for a short while before relocating to Edenborn, where she became a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. Upon moving to Uniontown, she became a devoted member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and did all her hands could find to do; she served in the Nurse Ministry and sang in the Senior Choir. Mary Alyce loved praising her Lord, her Pastor, and her church family. She could be found in someone's service just about every Sunday or any day with a tambourine in hand giving her God praise.
Mary Alyce was also a devoted member and officer of the YWBA, where she held several offices and oversaw the Garden Club Ministry. She took care of the flowers, which was one of her passions, and sang in the YWBA choir every year. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was blessed to have the gift of helps. She had a servant's heart and she was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Mary Alyce was always up to learning something new. She taught herself to play the organ and sent her grandson for lessons; she did yoga, macram, and she made dolls with her granddaughters. She tried it all and her hands were rarely still.
Mary Alyce was a loving grandmother, who doted over her grands, great-grands, and great-great-grands. She always encouraged them to broaden their horizons and showered all of them with time and love. She was their biggest cheerleader and always had time to attend anything they were involved in - birthday parties, recitals, programs, graduations - she was there for it all. She made sure her grandchildren knew her family. Mary Alyce traveled all over to make it to her family reunions. She was known as Sissy by her nieces and nephews with whom she shared a very special connection. She was that friend who showed herself friendly. She was blessed to have a lot of people who cared about her and extended themselves to help her when she began to need assistance.
Mary Alyce was a very classy lady who was always dressed from head to toe. She almost always had on a fancy hat and her outfit was not complete without her really high stiletto heels.
When she could no longer live on her own, her granddaughter, Jeanette (Letrece) Baker, lovingly reached out and took her to live with her in Georgia. While there, she reached out to a lot of family and friends when she became homesick. She never forgot what had become home to her-Uniontown, and the wonderful people who she loved there.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Aaron Dillard III (Gloria) of Southgate, Mich.; three daughters, Elvira Bannister of Dallas, Ga., Penelope Dillard Smith (Michael) of Columbus, Ohio, and Ursula T. Smith of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law Ernestine Menefield of Columbus; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; her loving nieces and nephews; her extended Ford Family; the Mt. Olivet Church family; lifetime friends, and a host of other family and friends.
Though in our hearts we know she was ready to meet her Lord, life will never be the same without her. Even as her health presented challenges, she remained the heart of our family, and we are going to miss her. Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Services will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 57 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, July 3 with Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey Sr. officiating.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
