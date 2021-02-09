Smock
Mary "Dolly" Andrews Pontoriero, 93, of Smock, passed away peacefully in her home, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born September 18, 1927, in Keisterville, a daughter of the late John Andrews and Mary Vrabel Andrews.
A lifelong resident of Smock, Mrs. Pontoriero was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jacob Joseph Pontoriero Sr.; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Garbutt Owens.
Dolly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo and traveling.
She is survived by her four children, Mariann Garbutt, Jacob J. Pontoriero Jr. and wife Colleen, Lisa Pontoriero, and Regina Diaz and husband Emilio; four grandchildren, Melina Diaz, George Tittnich, Jr. Kyler and Kayleen Pontoriero; two great-grandchildren, Clay and Madison Owens; her brother, Paul Andrews and wife Joella; her sister, Kathy Rohaley; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 11, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing MUST be maintained.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
