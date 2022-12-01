formerly of Merrittstown
Mary Angela Cuteri Copeland died peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born in Merrittstown in 1926, a daughter of Joseph and Tressa Demasse Cuteri.
She graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology, was a freelance fashion designer for many New York department stores, including Bonwit Teller, and later taught at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
At Rochester, she met her future husband, fellow faculty member Lawrence Copeland.
Together they lived in both Rochester, N.Y. and Oneida, N.Y., and then suburban New Jersey, raising their three children. When Larry and Mary both retired, they built a large house in Warwick, N.Y. with a spectacular view, doing much of the work themselves. Eventually, they settled in Boulder, Colo., with their daughter, Mary Louise and herfamily. Mary relocated to Louisville, Colo., after Larry's death in 2012.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved brother, Fred.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey and wife Elizabeth, and their children, Alexandra (Russ) and James; her daughter, Mary Louise and husband Douglas Morgan, and their children, Gray (Juliana) and Amy; her son, Ian and wife Debbie, and their children, Samantha, Wyatt and Miley; her sisters, Rose Pallotta, Josephine Ercegovic and Victoria Scarmazzi; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, in The Historic Church of St. Peter and St. Cecilia in Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boulder Community Health Foundation at https://www.bch.org/foundation/ways-to-give/).
