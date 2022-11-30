Uniontown
Mary Ann Banks Shetler, 92, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
