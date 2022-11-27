Uniontown
Mary Ann Banks Shetler, 92, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with her granddaughters by her side. She was born May 27, 1930, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late George and Velma Banks.
Better known by her near and dear as "Tootsie", Mary was a spitfire from day one. Anyone who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing her knew she had a heart and gold. Her family was her world.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John "Paris" E. Shetler Jr.; daughter, Theresa "Tina" M. Allen; and her loving companion of 39 years, Marion "Marty" Cleypool.
She was devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are granddaughters, Tania Bosley and fiance, Keith Bolish of Uniontown and Jennifer Hartman of Dallas, Texas/Manhattan Beach, Calif., with whom she resided; great-grandchildren, whom she loved and adored, Riley and Hunter Bosley, and especially Cole and Preston Allen and Gianella Hartman.
Her legacy is one of strength, laughter and boundless love.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.