Republic
Mary Ann Bator, 81, of Republic, went peacefully home, with her loving family at her side, Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born May 16, 1939, in Masontown, a daughter of Joseph Lawrence and Sophia Martha Flock Bator.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew and Joseph Bator; brother-in-law Sam Yoders.
She was a special daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt to her family. Her greatest joy was the love she had for her nieces and nephews; she was fondly called "Onie". She received great joy cooking family dinners and making cookie trays at the holidays for family and friends. Christmas Eve and the Easter egg hunt for her nieces and nephews was what she enjoyed most.
Mary Ann work as a cashier for the Capuzzi Family Market for 44 years until she retired. She was a member of the former Holy Rosary Church, a graduate of Holy Rosary School and Redstone High School Class of 1957.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Frances Yoders; brother Thomas Bator and his wife, Joanne, who has been the angel to our family; nephews Thomas (Pam) Yoders, Patrick Bator, Matthew (Emma) Bator; great-nieces and nephews Brandon, Kimberly, Kyle Yoders, Sophia (Sunshine) and Julian Bator and their mother, Stacie; special family friend, the Very Reverend Father Frank Ziemkiewicz, O.S.B.
In honoring Mary Ann's wishes, her funeral services were private. Interment followed in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her doctors, nurses and aides from Masontown Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and support.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Mary Ann's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
