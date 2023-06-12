Republic
Mary Ann Berdar Suba, 76, of Republic, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2023, in AHN Jefferson Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 3, 1946, in New Salem, a daughter of Frank and Helen Berdar.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her brother, Andrew Berdar; and sister-in-law, Patti Keeney and her husband, John.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale, and a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic. She loved and prayed to her Lord daily, with a special devotion to St. Jude.
Family and friends were important to Mary Ann. The greatest joys in her life were her grandsons, Caden and Cole Suba. Her love for them was immeasurable. She was so proud of their academic achievements as well as their involvement in baseball.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Andrew "A.J." Suba, who was the love of her life. She is also survived by her son, Craig Andrew Suba and wife Denise of Sewickley; grandsons, Caden and Cole Suba; sister, Marge Jacobs and husband Rich of Upper St. Clair; brother, Frank Berdar and wife Donna of Republic; sister-in- law, Kathy Berdar of Washington, DC; brother-in-law, Robert "Bobby" Suba and wife Lorraine of Republic; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Funeral services will be Wednesday at a time to be announced.
James Kevin Conner, Sr., 63, of Smithfield, Pa. passed away peacefully Friday, June 9, 2023 with his beloved wife and children at his side.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Simon R. Conner and Mary Margaret (Garrison)
Conner, his sister, Patricia Crowley and three brothers, Michael, Donald R. and Frederick A. Conner.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy, four children, Katrina McCune (Mark) and James Conner, Jr. (Rachael) of Uniontown, PA, Jill Sa (Bruce) of Boynton Beach, FL, and Derrick Conner (Brai) of Morgantown, WV; six grandchildren and two siblings, Sherry L. Slampak (David) of Uniontown and John C. Conner (Mary Ann) of Mt. Braddock, PA.
Jim was a Christian and a lifelong member of Bible Baptist Church. (John 3:16).
Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bible Baptist Church of Uniontown, PA. Services are under the direction of Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.