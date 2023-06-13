Republic
Mary Ann Berdar Suba, 76, of Republic, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2023, in AHN Jefferson Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 3, 1946, in New Salem, a daughter of Frank and Helen Berdar.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her brother, Andrew Berdar; and sister-in-law, Patti Keeney and her husband, John.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale, and a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic. She loved and prayed to her Lord daily, with a special devotion to St. Jude.
Family and friends were important to Mary Ann. The greatest joys in her life were her grandsons, Caden and Cole Suba. Her love for them was immeasurable. She was so proud of their academic achievements as well as their involvement in baseball.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Andrew “A.J.” Suba, who was the love of her life. She is also survived by her son, Craig Andrew Suba and wife Denise of Sewickley; grandsons, Caden and Cole Suba; her sister, Marge Jacobs and husband Rich of Upper St. Clair; her brother, Frank Berdar and wife Donna of Republic; sister-in-law, Kathy Berdar of Washington, DC; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Suba and wife Lorraine of Republic; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic. where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site). Interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
