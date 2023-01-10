Carmichaels
Mary Ann Blasinsky, 81, of Carmichaels, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born November 16, 1941, in Ronco, a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Marcinak Ludrosky.
On January 21, 1960, she married Paul F. Blasinsky, who passed away May 2, 2016.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Tim Blasinsky (Marie) of Carmichaels, Brian Blasinsky (Melinda) of Willoughby, Diane Gesk (Rob) of Uniontown; son-in-law, Stan Davis; along with 11 grandchildren, Meghan Jordan (Jason), Kristina Davis, Christina (Josh), Matthew (Kirsten), Michael, Aaron, Lauren, Kyle, and Hannah Blasinsky, Alex Gesk, C.J. Gesk; and seven great-grandchildren, Jayce, Camryn, Stella, Harper, Avery, Eleonor, Raylan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Ann Davis; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and John Egidi; and a brother, Paul Ludrosky.
Mary Ann was a 1959 graduate of German Township High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and cooking. She was a member of the St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, with a rosary being recited at 3 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner/supervisor, where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Church, Carmichaels. Burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
