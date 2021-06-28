Smithfield
Mary Ann Burner, 88, of Smithfield, the last surviving member of her family, passed away at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born in Smithfield, February 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Asa and Mary Dorcas Barnhart Walters.
Mary Ann was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church of Old Frame, Smithfield.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Burner; sister, Wealthy "Tootsie" and brothers, Albert John, Daniel, Charles and Jess "Jack".
Surviving are her son, John Burner and wife Thomasina; daughter, Susan "Sue" Burner Holt of Smithfield; several special nieces and nephews, including a very special niece and nephew, who were always there for her, Jerry and Alice; and several cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Paws With Claws, 108 Shoaf Road, Smithfield, PA 15478.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 12 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, when the service begins with Pastor Cheryl Dennis officiating.
Interment private.
