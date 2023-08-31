Perryopolis
Mary Ann Duboy Novak, 87, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home.
Born May 14, 1936, in Leisenring, she was a daughter of the late John and Julia Watchko Duboy.
She spent many years as a full-time mom to her six children before working at the Perryopolis Shop 'n Save, Hoss' and Hills.
Mary Ann was an avid reader, a crossword connoisseur and a competitive game player. Her high-spirited viewing of both Pirates and Steelers games was well known by her family.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 65 years, Mrs. Novak was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband, Harry W. Novak, to whom she was married to for 67 years; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Harry and Zona Novak Jr. of Parma Heights, Ohio, Mark and Mary Novak of Winchester, Va., and Tim Novak of Newell; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Teresa and Steve Cluss of Winchester, Va., and Susan and Eric Guiser of Newell; daughter-in-law, Sherri Novak of Perryopolis; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Novak; two sisters, Evelyn Liberatore and Connie Novak; and brother, Robert Duboy.
A private viewing will be held for the family in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Family and friends are invited to gather directly at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, for Divine Liturgy, with the Reverend Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
There will be a social gathering in the hall following burial at St. Nick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made, in her name, to either the St. Nicholas Renovation Fund or the Mary Fuller Frazier Community Library.
Condolences to the family are accepted at, parzynskifuneralhome.com
