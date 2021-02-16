Dunbar Township
Mary Ann Elizabeth Masterbray Bittner, 93, of Dunbar Township, passed away Saturday February 13, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born November 28, 1927, in Leisenring #3, a daughter of the late Anthony and Katarzyna Jakiela Mascibrzuch Masterbray.
Mary was a member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville and was a current member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville. As a member of Holy Trinity, she served on the Parish Council and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas and she was a former member of the Conn Area Catholic School Board.
Mary especially loved her religious devotions and made sure to attend Mass when she was able.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, August M. Bittner Jr. (2000); three infant siblings, Matthew, Stanley and Amelia Masterbray; three brothers, Joseph, John and Frank Masterbray; and two sisters, Rose Johns and Josephine Miller.
She is survived by her beloved children, Christine Satovich (George), Joseph Bittner, Celeste Bittner-Habib (Jeffrey) and Augustine "Gus"Bittner (Judy); grandchildren Joseph Satovich (Cecilia), Ann Satovich, Marc Bittner (Heather) and Sarah Burcham; her great-grandchildren, Julia, Maria and Katarina Satovich; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 18, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant and Fr. Julius Capongpongan as concelebrant.
Committal will follow at Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
In following with Covid-19 guidelines, masks are mandatory to be worn at the funeral home, the church and cemetery and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
