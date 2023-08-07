Martin
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 6:00 AM
Mary Ann Golden, 85, of Martin., passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown WV with her family by her side.
She was born in Orient, on January 2, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Nichlow Pavone.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, William James Golden, Jr.; brothers, Patsy, Richard, Joseph, Norman and Edward; sisters, Betty, Delores and Alice; son-in-law George Shriver Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Walter Golden and partner Derick; Wallace Golden; Patty Golden; Billy and Paula Golden; grandchildren, Marquita and husband Lester, Jordan, Stephanie, George and Cierra, Lucas, Evan and Lila; great-grandchildren, Dierks, Makaylee, Jordie, Jacob and Maci; brother, Bernard; and sisters, Susan and Joyce; and her special pet dog CoCo.
Mary Ann was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, McClellandtown. She was a volunteer at the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church Food Bank and enjoyed going to the Uniontown Senior Center.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank the caring staff at Encompass Health Rehab Hospital, Morgantown, WV for their compassionate care given to her during her recent illness.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA. On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. a funeral procession from the funeral home to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Route 21, McClellandtown, PA. Funeral Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Michael Cogley officiating. Interment follows in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
