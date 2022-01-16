Scottdale
Mary Ann Jaram, 62, of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born June 21, 1959, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William Steven Veres, and Rose Marie Pinardi Veres, who survives.
Mary Ann was currently employed in the office of Dr. Zaitoon. She was an active and faithful member of Wooddale Bible Brethren Church, where she volunteered in the nursery and was a member of the Ladies Missionary Group. She also volunteered at the Palace Theater, Greensburg.
Mary Ann, along with her husband, Ed, belonged to the following roller coaster organizations, ACE-American Coaster Enthusiasts, GOCC-Great Ohio Coaster Club and the Western NY Coaster Club.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Edward J. "Ed" Jaram; her brother, Bernard Veres (Kim); a nephew, Daniel Veres; two uncles and two aunts; and her loyal companion, Phantom.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 16, in GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 303 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 17, with Pastor Geary Witt officiating. Private interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wooddale Bible Brethren Church, 982 Pleasant Valley Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Masks are recommended to be worn during the visitation and service.
Condolences to the family are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
