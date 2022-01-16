Perryopolis
Mary Ann Kennedy Askey, 80, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born February 20, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of Charles A. and Helen Levering Kennedy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene McCoy Askey; sister, Helen J. Fuller.
She is survived by her children, Kim Olinzock, Georgiana Olinzock, Charles Olinzock, all of Perryopolis; three beloved grandchildren, Jordan Lynn, Memrie Olinzock, Mason Stunja; and brother, Charles Kennedy of Florida.
Mary Ann spent many years working at Waddington's Rest Home. She was always the matriarch of the family, taking care of all of us. She enjoyed the Steelers, knitting, crafts, puzzles, Sons of Italy pizza and especially going to BINGO! Her days were also filled speaking to her lifelong girlfriends, Rhoda, Donna and Mary.
Mary Ann's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church will pray the rosary at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.