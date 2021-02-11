Mary Ann Kilgore, 84, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 25, 1936, in Smock, to the late John and Sophie Svyantek Seman. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan Dzurnak (David) of Uniontown, Deborah Brownfield (Merchant C. III) of Uniontown, Timothy Kilgore (Shelley) of Farmington; 11 grandchildren, Allison Dzurnak Kotarsky (Robert), Michael Dzurnak (Jillian), Merchant C. Brownfield IV, Danielle Brownfield Bayletts (Troy), Melissa Brownfield (Tim); Timothy Kilgore (Alyssa), James Kilgore (Julie), Stephen Kilgore, Kristen Kilgore Sausman (Greg), Matthew Lowery and Paul Lowery; 16 great-grandchildren, Luka and Reid Kotarsky, Nina, Zoey, Tori and Hunter Kilgore, Faithlynn, Jacelynn and Jaxon Kilgore, Adisen and Adam Kilgore, Lawson Lutz, Joshua, Katherine and Hannah Sausman, and Albert Bayletts.
Also left to cherish her memory are sisters-in-law Patty Kilgore (the late Raland), Sharon Kilgore (the late George) and Elly Seman (the late Steve); her nephew, David Seman; niece Sonia Seman; many Kilgore nieces and nephews; as well as her St. Peter's family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland D. Kilgore; daughter Sharon Kilgore Lowery; brothers John, Joseph "Sam" and Steve Seman; sisters-in-law Clemmie Kilgore Walters (Dave), Margie Kilgore, Lillian Kilgore (Norris), Jean Kilgore (Carl), Drusilla Kilgore (James), Marie Seman (John) and Agnes Seman (Steve); brothers-in-law Norris, Carl, Raland, George and James Kilgore, and Dave Walters.
She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Uniontown. She belonged to the church's Altar Guild and Faith Circle.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and Bible studies. She was very proud of her Slovak heritage, teaching her children the importance of keeping family traditions. She loved talking about her grandchildren and most recently playing with her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the special staff at Peroni's Personal Care Home for their compassionate care during this past year.
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be private. The funeral service will be held in St. Peter's Lutheran Church and will be Live streamed and viewed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 12, on www.facebook.com/splcuniontown. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Engel. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Donations in Mary's memory can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, or a charity of one's choice.
