Uniontown
Mary Ann Kocan, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Tringhese officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Mount Macrina Mausoleum in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pttsburgh, PA 15209 or the Spina Bifida Foundation, 3000 Stonewood Dr., Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090.
