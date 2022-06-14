Uniontown
Mary Ann Kocan, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital.
She was born on November 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Dr. Regis M. Maher and Lucille Epperson Maher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John R. Kocan; her brother, Regis C. Maher; and her sister, Martha J. Lion.
Mary Ann was a Registered Nurse at Uniontown Hospital. She received her license from Mercy School of Nursing in 1956. She went on to join the Mercy Hospital Alumni Association.
After having children, Mary Ann worked as the Office Manager with her husband's State Farm Insurance business.
Mary Ann has left behind her two daughters, Lynn L. Kocan of Morgantown, W.Va., and Laurie B. Kocan of Pittsburgh; her two sisters, Virginia L. Rach of Greensburg, and Barbara L. Newell of Bridgeville, Del.; four grandsons; and her many loving nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers football and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey teams.
Mary Ann was known as an active member of the Uniontown Country Club as well as the Women's Nine Hole Golf League.
Mary Ann's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends and enjoying a great meal.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th. A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Tringhese officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mount Macrina Mausoleum in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pttsburgh, PA 15209 or the Spina Bifida Foundation, 3000 Stonewood Dr., Suite 100, Wexford, PA 15090.
