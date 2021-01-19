Uniontown
Mary Ann Kozosky Markusic, 80, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, with her family by her side.
Mary Ann was the true definition of Daughter, Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Friend. Never choosing to be in the spotlight, her lifelong acts of kindness and thoughtfulness illuminated her endlessly. Her happiest days were spent in the kitchen cooking and baking. From homemade baby food (because nothing was too good for her granddaughters) to 10 course meals so that everybody would get to enjoy “their” favorite food, nothing brought her more pleasure than to make others happy. She too, is now happy in the arms of her parents and husband, who were waiting to welcome her into the kingdom of Heaven.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Markusic Brown; granddaughters Elizabeth and Catherine Brown; brother Stephen Kozosky; brother-in-law Ronald Greenburg; sister-in-law Sophie Capan; brother-in-law Douglas Mark and wife Cathy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Anna Kozosky; and husband of 54 years, Rudolph Markusic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private visitation will be held for the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A blessing service will take place at 6 p.m. with Pastor Terry Sanders officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.